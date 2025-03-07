Priyanka Chopra Sells Four Luxury Mumbai Apartments
The properties, located in Oberoi Sky Gardens, Lokhandwala Complex, include three units on the 18th floor and one on the 19th floor
Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has sold four high-end apartments in Mumbai’s Andheri West for a total of ₹16.17 crore, according to documents accessed by IndexTap.
The properties, located in Oberoi Sky Gardens, Lokhandwala Complex, include three units on the 18th floor and one on the 19th floor.
A 1,075 sq ft apartment on the 18th floor was sold for ₹3.45 crore, with a ₹17.26 lakh stamp duty, including one parking space.
The properties, located in Oberoi Sky Gardens, Lokhandwala Complex, include three units on the 18th floor and one on the 19th floor.
A 1,075 sq ft apartment on the 18th floor was sold for ₹3.45 crore, with a ₹17.26 lakh stamp duty, including one parking space.
Another 885 sq ft unit on the same floor fetched ₹2.85 crore, with a ₹14.25 lakh stamp duty, also including a parking spot.
On the work front, Priyanka is set for a major role in both Tollywood and Bollywood. She is reportedly joining director S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming grand forest adventure, starring opposite Mahesh Babu.
On the work front, Priyanka is set for a major role in both Tollywood and Bollywood. She is reportedly joining director S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming grand forest adventure, starring opposite Mahesh Babu.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Next Story