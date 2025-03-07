Priyanka Chopra Sells Four Luxury Mumbai Apartments

Bollywood actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has sold four high-end apartments in Mumbai’s Andheri West for a total of ₹16.17 crore, according to documents accessed by IndexTap.



The properties, located in Oberoi Sky Gardens, Lokhandwala Complex, include three units on the 18th floor and one on the 19th floor.



A 1,075 sq ft apartment on the 18th floor was sold for ₹3.45 crore, with a ₹17.26 lakh stamp duty, including one parking space.

Another 885 sq ft unit on the same floor fetched ₹2.85 crore, with a ₹14.25 lakh stamp duty, also including a parking spot.



On the work front, Priyanka is set for a major role in both Tollywood and Bollywood. She is reportedly joining director S.S. Rajamouli’s upcoming grand forest adventure, starring opposite Mahesh Babu.