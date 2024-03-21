Priyanka Chopra Offers Prayers at Ayodhya Ram Mandir

Priyanka Chopra, accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie, is currently in India, where they were recently spotted visiting the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The trio's visit to the temple, along with Priyanka's mother, has stirred a buzz on social media, with fans reacting to the images that have since gone viral.





In the photos shared by Viral Bhayani, Priyanka Chopra can be seen elegantly dressed in a yellow saree, exuding grace and charm. Nick Jonas opted for a cream-colored embroidered kurta paired with pajama, while their daughter Malti looked adorable in ethnic attire. It appears that the couple is in town to celebrate Holi, as they were spotted spending time in Mumbai with their daughter Malti Marie, who is visiting India for the second time.





Earlier, on March 19, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen attending a dinner gathering at filmmaker Farhan Akhtar's residence. However, their departure from the event was met with chaos as they were mobbed by photographers. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Priyanka and Nick can be seen struggling to navigate their way through the crowd as they left Farhan Akhtar's home. Priyanka looked stunning in a turquoise dress, while Nick opted for a black outfit complemented by a red cap. Despite the commotion, Priyanka graciously waved at the cameras and greeted the paparazzi with folded hands.