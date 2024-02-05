Priyamani is game for new genres, challenging roles

Hyderabad: After tasting success with ‘Jawan’, talented actress Priyamani is returning to Tollywood with web series “Bhamakalapam 2’ to enthrall Telugu viewers. She also proved her mettle in recent Malayalam hit ‘Neru’ and is looking forward to much-hyped Hindi film ‘Article 370’ to showcase her acting repertoire. She tells Deccan Chronicle that she would like to explore new genres.

Q: Bhamakalapam teaser is hilarious. You seem to have taken a break from action after movies like Jawan and Neru

I have not taken a break from action. I was doing Bhamakalapalam, Jawan and Neru simultaneously. Bhamakalapam also has its fair share of action. But I can't reveal much. I hope people show the same support, encouragement and love they did for Season 1.

What made you yes to Bhamakalapam

Well, I have always wanted to be a part of the comedy genre. This may not be a rib-tickling comedy. Nonetheless it is a comedy. It was very intriguing to figure out the life of Anupama, who's a youtuber. From having her own Youtube channel and being a nosy neighbour wanting to find something interesting in other people's house to how she becomes an investigator. From there, there is a comedy of errors, one leading to the other and then leading to murder and how she becomes a part of it and comes out of it to further land in deep trouble. All that I thought was quite interesting when Abhimanyu narrated the first part of the story. I thought it would be a nice script to be a part of. This is something which I have not done in my career and it's quite light also. The way he narrated to me was interesting, gripping and convincing. And I thought let's do it. After that, Season 1 came out and did phenomenally well on Aha and I hope people show the same love for Season 2 too when it releases on Feb 16.

Are you willing to experiment with new genres?

Yes. Of course! I am very much willing to experiment with new genres. If something interesting comes up and is convincing enough and I like it, I will definitely do it.