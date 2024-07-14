Price of Deepika Padukone's outfit at Anantha Ambani's wedding will shock you

Deepika Padukone, a name which is synonymous with grace and glamour, has continued to mesmerize the globe with her spectacular fashion statements and luxurious lifestyle. Constantly in the limelight, Deepika’s sartorial elegance has not only made her a global fashion icon but also further solidified her place as one.On July 12th, Deepika Padukone, who is currently in the third trimester of pregnancy, attended one of the most anticipated weddings of Ambanis. Amidst all this glitterati affair; she stood out wearing an amazing saree that was a testament to her exquisite taste as well as sophisticated style which had left everyone mesmerized.The beautiful Anarkali set by Torani worn by Deepika at the event has been known for its luxuriousness and intricate designs. Priced at a whopping Rs.1,45,500 , this particular outfit showcased nothing but opulence and splendour characteristics for Deepika’s wardrobe. Anarkali set itself involved embroidery work on fine fabrics that formed a timeless silhouette matching perfectly with the poise-elegance pair she possesses.Deepika’s maternity style has been on everyone's lips lately because she manages to effortlessly combine comfort with high fashion to create new trends for all mothers-to-be across the globe.