Price of Anant Ambani’s latest luxury watch is jaw-dropping

The whole world was captivated by the wedding ceremony that occurred recently between Anant Ambani, son to the business mogul Mukesh Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The family has outdone itself this time, as this is one of the most expensive weddings in history.It made headlines when it was reported that more than 50 billion INR was spent on the extravagant event. There was no doubt about the fact that the wedding preparations were characterized by a luxurious lifestyle if anything can be deduced from its stunning decor and top-secret guest list. It can be said that this marriage was an overall showoff for the high-ranking individuals who flew in from all over adorned with precious stones and dressed in their best.Anant Ambani: Watch Collector ExtraordinaireAnant Ambani has openly confessed his love for luxury watches, having one of the most coveted collections ever assembled. He added the latest inclusion to his collection which left enthusiasts gaping in admiration.He wore an uncommon Red Carbon TPT Richard Mille RM 57-03 Dragon Tourbillon limited edition watch during his wedding celebrations. As such, it accentuates exclusiveness of taste since only five units are available worldwide. This magnificent piece is valued at around 210 million rupees hence testifying to his penchant for excellence.Extravagant Gifts for Friends during FestivitiesTo cap off an already grand affair, Anant presented some premium watches to his closest buddies. These sets cost roughly twenty million rupees each thus indicating how much respect they have for sharing their prosperity with others especially on special occasions as well as showing gratitude through these items which typify deep bonds.This was not just another showy act; rather, it reflects a strong friendship bond between him and some people he cherished so much. It was also an act of generosity from the Ambani family, who has always believed in sharing their wealth with others when there is need or in occasions such as this.The union between Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant was much bigger than just two people tying the knot. Such a marriage ceremony that symbolized opulence, riches and the typical brand of the Ambanis is going to be remembered for ages as one of its kind.