Popular television actress to play Yash's wife in Ramayana?

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the most anticipated films in recent times and expectations on this film are pretty high among the audiences across the country.





It is said that Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will be playing the lead roles in this film and also that KGF actor Yash will be playing the antagonist. While Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi will be playing Lord Ram and Sita respectively, Yash is said to be playing Ravana.





Though the film has not yet been officially announced. There are rumours that quite a lot of popular actors from various industries are going to be part of this film. Rumours suggest that popular television actress Sakshi will be playing Mandodari, the wife of Ravana in this film. Fans who have been expecting a very good pair for Yash on screen seem to be unhappy with Sakshi being chosen to play his wife.





Though there are no official confirmations, yet this rumour is spreading like wildfire and internet, and the users have mixed reactions on this . On the other hand, Yash is currently busy working on Toxic.





This film is said to be going on floors next year as the actors are already busy with their respective commitments .