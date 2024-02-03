Poonam Pandey is Alive, Did Not Die of Cervical Cancer

Hyderabad: Model turned actor and social media sensation Poonam Pandey is alive. In a latest social post put out by the actor on instagram, Poonam apologised for having caused hysteria. She says her intention was to shock everyone into the conversation that nobody was talking about—cervical cancer. She says she's proud of her death news getting people to talk about the disease.

In a heartfelt post, Pandey affirmed, "I'm here, alive." She used the opportunity to shed light on the importance of awareness and prevention of cervical cancer, stressing the need for HPV vaccination and early detection tests.

Here's a look at her recent social media posts.