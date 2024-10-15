“Perseverance and passion knows no bounds”, says Anees Bazmee

Filmmaker Anees Bazmee recently took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes moments from the highly anticipated "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3," revealing his inspiring journey of directing the film while coping with a broken leg. In his heartfelt post, he emphasized that "perseverance and passion knows no bounds," showcasing his unwavering dedication to the project despite the physical challenges.





Bazmee expressed his enjoyment of the filmmaking process, stating, “I truly enjoyed every bit of it despite the pain.” His commitment to delivering a captivating story shines through, as he invites fans to anticipate the magic he and his team have created.





With the film’s release on the horizon, Bazmee’s resilience serves as a testament to his passion for cinema, inspiring both fans and aspiring filmmakers alike. His behind-the-scenes glimpse promises a blend of humor and suspense that has characterized the beloved franchise.





Fans can look forward to experiencing the unique magic of "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3," with Bazmee's determination serving as a powerful reminder of what can be achieved through passion and perseverance.