After 30 years, an Indian film makes it to Cannes Film Festival





Cannes Film Festival is something we all pretty much hear and talk about. Over all these years, Cannes meant nothing but looks, long partywear gowns and Indian actresses flaunting their looks with makeup and paparazzi making sure we don't miss anything from the big day. For more than 20 years now, the Cannes Film Festival and India meant the looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.



But now, finally, an Indian film has made it to the jury. Payal Kapadia’s first fiction movie, “All We Imagine As Light,” got selected for the festival in 30 long years and we cannot be prouder than this. Kapadia’s film is about a nurse named Prabha who gets a surprise from her husband, and it changes her life. She and her roommate Anu go on a trip, and it becomes a journey of self-discovery.



On the other hand, having no Indian film that has not made it to the festival in 30 years is such a shame to filmmakers. We make so many films in the entire year across all languages focusing on box office collections but are forgetting the standards of filmmaking.



More details on the screening and the festival will be announced soon.



