Content creation has become engineering now: Parul Gulati

Ahead of the release of #BLUETICK, starring Siddharth Nigam and Parul Gulati, the cast appeared in the IMDb original series ‘Ask Each Other Anything.’ #BLUETICK (verified) tells the compelling story of a young influencer from a middle-class background who relentlessly pursues fame. She stops at nothing to maintain her status, blurring the line between reel and real, which ultimately leads to her downfall.

When asked about his learnings from the sets of Dhoom 3 that he still lives by, Nigam mentioned. "I feel very fortunate that, at a very young age, I got a chance to work with Aamir Khan sir, the perfectionist. So definitely, whatever I perform today or when I act today, I have never taken any acting classes and I never done theatre. So I think whatever I have learned about acting, the theoretical knowledge, a little practical knowledge, how to be present on set, all these things I have learned on the sets of Dhoom 3. I attended a very good workshop there and also Aamir sir told me one thing, a very good thing which I follow even today, that when you are acting, before action you be whatever you want to be but when the director says. 'action!' and when you're performing that character, forget Siddharth Nigam. You are performing that character, just be in that zone, be in that character. If that character has to lie down, just do it, then only you will be able to act and communicate through your eyes."

In a light-hearted segment, when Parul was asked if there are any scenes in #BLUETICK that she relates to, she responded, "For me, like how you know I got selected from Facebook and that's how I came to Mumbai and became an actor. So social media was my gateway to or my ticket to Bollywood. Same way I feel that for Pallavi, social media becomes her ticket to Bollywood and that's how she is using social media. In my case, it just so happened. So the whole process of when my character is creating content or trying to get that validation, I think that happens when you are starting out and you want people to recognise your talent as an actor, which she's using as social media, I think that is something I could resonate with."

When asked what is that one thing you'd never do for social media validation, Nigam responded, "Genuinely, I have always believed in myself that whatever I am, I just have to be real, and I just have to do good work, good projects. I just want to work with good directors, writers, producers, and makers. So that I can deliver good projects to my audience. And I think that is something I always think about and I never think that I have to do something for validation. And I won't do anything which will put my life in danger. Yes, I may do that for a film. But not for social media. I won't do anything which influences people in a bad way just to become viral."

Upon asking Parul if pursuing a career as a content creator is a good option today, she responded, “I have something controversial to add to it. I feel content creation has become engineering right now. Because everyone's wanting to be a content creator, and they are so successful. Because these people have figured out that they can be a finance influencer, food influencer. Point is that you can see your future there. People are starting their social media agencies right now and acquiring micro, mini influencers and those who have it in them, they stick.”