Paani to shed light on a pressing issue in Maharashtra



Rajshri Entertainment, Purple Pebble Pictures and Kothare Vision Pvt Ltd have joined forces for the upcoming Marathi film Paani, which explores the important topic of water scarcity in Maharashtra. The film is set to release in cinemas on October 18. While the teaser of Paani has received widespread appreciation, the makers have now launched the trailer of the film. The trailer gives a glimpse into the struggle of a young man working tirelessly to find a solution to the issue of water shortage in Marathwada.





Paani is the story of Hanumant Kendre, who has come to be known as a 'jaldoot' in the state, and the audience will see Addinath M Kothare essaying the role on the big screen soon. Besides Addinath, who has also directed the film, Paani will see the likes of Rucha Vaidya, Subodh Bhave, Rajit Kapur, Kishore Kadam, Nitin Dixit, Sachin Goswami, Mohanabai, Shripad Joshi, Vikas Pandurang Patil and others in prominent roles. Neha Barjatya, the late Rajjat Barjatya, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Dr Madhu Chopra have produced the film, and Mahesh Kothare and Siddharth Chopra are the associate producers on the project.





Through this film, the viewers will get to see the pathbreaking work of Hanumant Kendre in the drought-affected areas of Marathwada. While many families in his village migrated due to water issues, this young man decided to stay back and solve the problem. In the trailer, you can see that there is no water in the village and the youngster's prospects of marriage also suffer due to this. Whether he succeeds in his quest of tackling the water crisis in his village and whether he ends up getting married or not are questions that will be answered in the film.





Addinath says, "It’s difficult to express my joy in words. I am thankful to everyone who has been part of my journey. It was challenging to wear multiple hats - writer, director and actor - for this project, but the process was rewarding. I am confident that the viewers will like the film. Through Paani, even if we succeed in creating awareness around water shortage in a few people, we'll be happy about it. We are also eternally thankful to Shankar Mahadevan who lent his voice to our film's title track, and to Aamir Khan Productions for their continued support."





On her part, Priyanka, who is the founder and promoter of Purple Pebble Pictures, adds, “Water scarcity is a pressing issue, and Paani highlights the need to act. I’m proud to be part of this meaningful project. At Purple Pebble Pictures, we always strive to support stories that matter, and I believe Paani will strike a chord with the audience . The whole team has worked so hard and I can’t wait for everyone to see the film and feel its impact.”





Neha Barjatya of Rajshri Entertainment shares, "This is our first Marathi film and what better than Paani to make our first mark in this industry with. Teaming up with the likes of Purple Pebble Pictures and Kothare Vision has been a rewarding experience. The film's story, actors and other technicians are in perfect harmony and it feels satisfying to bring such a great and important project to the audience to mark our foray into the Marathi industry."



