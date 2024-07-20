Orry wears a 20 crore rupees diamond-studded watch?

Orhan Awatramani, commonly known as Orry, is once again hogging headlines for his extravagant lifestyle and statement fashion picks. This internet sensation seen accompanying Bollywood celebs is turning heads with his ostentatious accessories and trendy outfits.





The most recent news that Orry created was when he wore a Serpenti Diamond Necklace worth INR 4.3 Crore. He then followed it up by wearing a Serpenti Misteriosi High Jewellery secret watch to raise the bar even higher. It is made of brilliant-cut diamonds, two pear-shaped emeralds set in pave-set diamond dial all in an 18-karat white and yellow gold piece. All this came for INR 20 crores!



















He is well-known among India’s elite social circles as “B-town’s BFF.” On LinkedIn, he claims to be a social activist based in Mumbai working as a Special Project Manager at Reliance Industries Limited Chairperson's Office. He holds a Bachelor's degree in Fine Arts & Communication Design from Parsons School of Design located in New York City.



With around 1.4 million followers on Instagram, Orry provides constant updates to his fans regarding movie premieres, exotic holidays and high-end fashion shoots among others through posts on Instagram (Hard work beats talent when talent doesn’t work hard.)



Orry’s unique style and frequent appearances at red-carpet galas have continued to fascinate the public. Combining high-end luxury with a distinct personal twist, he has become an iconic individual in the dazzling world of Mumbai’s upper crust.



Orry’s lifestyle is so delightful that it continues to blind us. This man with his rich tastes and expensive toys is still a very important person in the fashion world and Instagram, because he inspires many people with his commitment and elegance.

