Netflix Drops Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi First Single

After several years in the making, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's much-anticipated project "Heeramandi" has unveiled its first song, "Sakal Ban," on Saturday. As expected, the song exudes grandeur, mirroring Bhansali's signature style of lavish sets, intricate details, and stunning costumes.







Featuring the ensemble cast including Manisha Koirala, Richa Chaddha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Sehgal, the song showcases their mesmerizing dance performances to the melodious track sung by Raja Hasan. The credits attribute the composition to traditional music, with lyrics dating back to the 14th century poet Amir Khusro.





The visuals of the song, particularly its vibrant color palette, evoke memories of Bhansali's previous masterpiece, "Deewani Mastani" from "Bajirao Mastani."





Sonakshi Sinha, who also stars in "Heeramandi," recently shared her experience of collaborating with Bhansali during a chat at FICCI Frames 2024. She expressed gratitude for his encouragement and recalled their informal meetings over coffee. Sinha humorously recounted her decision to switch to tea during one of their conversations, which ultimately led to her inclusion in "Heeramandi."





"Heeramandi" marks Bhansali's debut into the digital space, offering audiences an eight-part series set to stream on Netflix. With its star-studded cast, captivating music, and Bhansali's directorial prowess, "Heeramandi" promises to be a visual extravaganza that fans eagerly await.