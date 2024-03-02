Neetu Chandra in Umrao Jaan Ada: The Westend Musical

Actress Neetu Chandra is all set to play Umrao Jaan in the play titled ‘Umrao Jaan Ada: The Westend Musical’, which promises to be a visual spectacle for fans and audience alike. Produced by Meit Shah’s Blue Wave Events and Gravity Zero, the play will bring the iconic character’s journey to life in the form of a grand musical.

Meit Shah's Blue Wave Events, known for producing extravagant events in India, will be presenting 'Umrao Jaan Ada: The Westend Musical' in India as well as the USA. The play will highlight Neetu's remarkable acting and dancing abilities. Directed by Rajeev Goswami, the musical will give the fans a visual spectacle that they have never seen before on Indian stage until now. It will also feature the iconic "Dil Cheez Kya Hai" track, which originally featured the legendary Rekha and was composed by the maestro Khayyam. Salim-Sulaiman have composed the music for this play. While the play is scripted by Varun Gautam, Pooja Pant will enhance the visual appeal of the musical with her choreography.

‘Umrao Jaan Ada: The Westend Musical’ will premiere in Ahmedabad on 9th March, 2024. The North American Tour will begin from New Jersey on April 12 and conclude on June 1 in Washington DC.