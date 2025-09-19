‘Homebound’ Is India’s Entry for Oscars 2026

New Delhi: Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan’s Hindi film Homebound has been chosen as India’s official entry for the 2026 Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. The announcement was made on Friday by N. Chandra, chairperson of the selection committee.

Selected earlier for the Un Certain Regard category at the Cannes Film Festival and screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, the film was picked unanimously by the 14-member jury. “It was a very difficult choice. These were films that touched lives… We were searching for players who have made their mark,” Chandra said, adding that Homebound was the clear choice.

Produced by Karan Johar and Adar Poonawalla, the film stars Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa, and Janhvi Kapoor. Inspired by journalist Basharat Peer’s New York Times article Taking Amrit Home (also published as A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway), the film portrays the bond between a Muslim and a Dalit navigating friendship, dignity, and dreams of becoming policemen.

Homebound premiered at Cannes to a nine-minute standing ovation and has since earned critical acclaim. It also won Best Film and Best Director for Ghaywan at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, and was the second runner-up for the People’s Choice Award at Toronto.

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese, who came on board as executive producer, praised Ghaywan’s work. “Neeraj has made a beautifully crafted film that’s a significant contribution to Indian cinema,” he said in a statement. Ghaywan later revealed that Scorsese mentored the team through the screenplay and multiple rounds of editing.

India has previously seen only three nominations in this Oscar category, Mother India (1958), Salaam Bombay! (1989), and Lagaan (2002). While films like Slumdog Millionaire and RRR won in music and song categories, India has yet to secure a win in the Best International Feature segment.

Homebound releases in theatres on September 26, ahead of the 98th Academy Awards on March 15, 2026.



