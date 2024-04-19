Neena Gupta to turn Nani Gupta

Veteran actress Neena Gupta is someone who does not need an introduction. From being an amazing performer on the screen to playing beautiful characters and never having a second thought about saying what she wants to, Neena is someone who made headlines for various reasons.

It is known that Masaba Gupta is Neena's daughter and that she recently got married to director Satyadeep Misra. The couple are now entering the next phase of their lives. Neena Gupta took to her social media profile to announce that she is going to become a grandmother soon.

Sharing a photograph of Masaba and Satyadeep, Neena wrote, "Humare bacchon ka baccha aane Wala hai. Isse zyada Khushi ki baat Kya ho sakti hai".

Here is how the fans responded. "Wowwww.. congratulations to the couple and the soon-to-be nani maa.. I am sure Neenaji, you will be the coolest nani ever.. wish you great times ahead and loads of love to Masaba." Another wrote, "Nani Gupta." Another commented, "Sabko dher saari badhai aur in dono ko dher saara pyaar, Nani!" Another exclaimed, "Neena ji nani ji, bahot mubarak!" Yet another wrote, "Congratulations nanima!!!!!" And one more added, "Congratulations to the bestest Nani."