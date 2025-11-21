Mukesh Bhatt Defends Alia Bhatt On Controversy Over Jigra

While Alia Bhatt's 2024 release Jigra did not quite live up to box-office expectations, the film became embroiled in deeper controversy when actor-filmmaker Divya Khosla Kumar publicly accused its makers of copying the story from her film Savi.

The allegations fired up a heated debate within the industry, forcing veteran producer Mukesh Bhatt, uncle of Alia Bhatt, to step forward and directly address the claims. In an interview with Lehren Retro, Mukesh Bhatt categorically denied the allegations of plagiarism and termed Divya's comments to be publicity-oriented rather than fact-based.

“What Divya did for publicity, I don't know about that,” he said, making it clear that the allegations held no merit. Mukesh, who had worked with Divya on Savi, acknowledged the timing of her comments but suggested those were intentional and aimed at sparking media attention. He went on to explain what the real creative inspiration was behind Jigra. According to Mukesh, the film did not derive anything from Savi but took its inspiration from a 1993 Mahesh Bhatt classic Gumrah, which itself was influenced by the Australian mini-series Bangkok Hilton. “I think that film was the inspiration behind Jigra,” he added, reaffirming that Divya’s claims were not based on fact. Terming the controversy a deliberate attempt to seek attention, Mukesh said, “To get some attention in the media, you can create some controversy. Everyone needs publicity, and for publicity, you need some controversy.” His assertion once again underlined an emergent trend in the industry using big names to create debates, particularly when a film or project is in the news.

Mukesh Bhatt also defended Alia Bhatt staunchly, insisting that she did not have to rely on unethical means of idea theft. “Alia Bhatt is a major star. When you drag a bigger name into something, a controversy is bound to spark,” he said. Praising her talent and values, he said, “Alia isn't someone who needs to steal ideas. She's intelligent, sorted, and grounded. She would never stoop to such a level. I can vouch for that. "In a rare moment of candour, Mukesh spoke his mind against the narrative being spun around Alia.

"Alia is too big for this. She doesn't need to do something this cheap." His defence resonated with the sentiments of many, who feel that Alia's body of work and reputation speak louder than any controversy. The situation surrounding Jigra has brought center stage a trend that has become increasingly common in Bollywood: creative disputes, public statements, and social media discourse. As these conflicts gain traction in the news, they concurrently create an opportunity for industry veterans to share their opinions on ethics, originality, and pressures accompanying major stars. And as the discussion goes forward, one thing becomes very clear: beneath the box-office performance and the din surrounding it, Alia Bhatt's credibility stands tall and strong, fully backed by her family and by the legacy she has established for herself.

The controversy will blow over, but the debate it has set off on publicity, originality, and star power will linger in the industry for a while.

This article is authored by Sakshi, an intern at Deccan Chronicle.