



Monika Panwar shares surprising insights into her views on children that challenge societal norms. Delve into the discussion as she candidly discusses her perspective on surrogacy, shedding light on a controversial yet pertinent topic. Gain first-hand insights into the thought-provoking themes explored in the film. As captivating dialogue that offers a fresh perspective on parenthood and societal expectations. The intriguing storyline of,’’Dukaan” delves into the complexities of modern-day relationships and familial bonds. A story of a girl who becomes a surrogate mother for couples facing certain issues. The film is set to release soon. Directed by Siddharth Singh and Garima wahal known for working with the ace director/producer Sanjay Leela Bhansali in films--Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-leela (2013), Animal (2023) and Kabir Singh (2019) with director Sandeep Reedy Vanga.

In this revealing conversation, Monika Panwarknown for her role in,”Jamtara” is bagged the leading lady role in the most awaited film,”Dukaan” answers a few quick queries on surrogacy, pregnancy, kids ,motherhood and more-

Excerpts-

On being cast through auditions-

I have got this film facing the auditions only. I mean they have seen my work. I've done this Netflix show called Jamtara. They saw my performances in that. But still asked me to audition. That's how I got this part.

On possible criticism showing pregnant women on posters

I think showing pregnancy through surrogacy and the poster where female tummy is shown I think, there’s nothing to feel ashamed of. In today’s times we see all the female actors you will see, they are doing pregnancy photo shoots and they are doing it so why should women from remote areas try to hide it. That's their choice. This is such a good thing and a pious thing to bear a child so that's why for us this moment of showing the stomach is such an enriching thing it's like there's nothing wrong in that and it depends how you show it. If you want to show them you can show even beautiful things to be vulgar.

On motherhood taste-

According to Jasmine’s [character] point of view it has changed but Monica is still like it’s okay. The way the character is feeling, it's difficult to grasp. So yeah from Jasmine's point of view of course it's more profound.

Not very fond of kids-

I'm very good with kids but I'm not that fond of kids. I just love kids for like 5-10 minutes and then I'm like okay. I'm not someone who will be like kids and do coo chee cooing all the time.

Lastly, - I just want to say please watch the film because you will see a very different aspect of surrogacy in this film. We are not asking you to reveal the surrogate's name, we're just saying that at least acknowledge the fact. Just don't ignore it, you just cannot ignore this question okay we are not answering something but just acknowledge it. No one wants anything more. So we're just talking about giving respect to the one who accepts surrogacy and brings smiles on the faces of those who wish to have kids.Monika Panwar,” Film ,”Dukaan” is just talking about giving respect to the one who accepts surrogacy and brings smiles on the faces of those who wish to have kids.”