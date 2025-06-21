 Top
‘Mili Was special, It Was The Last Film Jaya And I Did Together’

21 Jun 2025 12:37 AM IST

In a reflective conversation, Amitabh Bachchan looks back on the landmark film and Hrishida’s legacy: Reports

Photo from the Movie Mili — DC File

On June 20, one of Bollywood’s most tender and emotionally resonant films, Mili, completed 50 years. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Mili continues to hold a special place in the hearts of cinephiles.

Q: Looking back, what are your memories of Mili, which released in a landmark year for you — 1975?

That was quite a year! I had several releases — Zameer, Faraar, Deewaar, Chupke Chupke, Mili, and of course Sholay. As far as I recall, most of them were successful. It was a time of constant work and creative energy.

Q: Do you have a favourite among these films?

I don’t pick favourites. Ever


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
