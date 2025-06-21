‘Mili Was special, It Was The Last Film Jaya And I Did Together’

On June 20, one of Bollywood’s most tender and emotionally resonant films, Mili, completed 50 years. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Mili continues to hold a special place in the hearts of cinephiles.

Q: Looking back, what are your memories of Mili, which released in a landmark year for you — 1975?

That was quite a year! I had several releases — Zameer, Faraar, Deewaar, Chupke Chupke, Mili, and of course Sholay. As far as I recall, most of them were successful. It was a time of constant work and creative energy.

Q: Do you have a favourite among these films?

I don’t pick favourites. Ever