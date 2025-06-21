‘Mili Was special, It Was The Last Film Jaya And I Did Together’
In a reflective conversation, Amitabh Bachchan looks back on the landmark film and Hrishida’s legacy: Reports
On June 20, one of Bollywood’s most tender and emotionally resonant films, Mili, completed 50 years. Starring Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya, directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee, Mili continues to hold a special place in the hearts of cinephiles.
Q: Looking back, what are your memories of Mili, which released in a landmark year for you — 1975?
That was quite a year! I had several releases — Zameer, Faraar, Deewaar, Chupke Chupke, Mili, and of course Sholay. As far as I recall, most of them were successful. It was a time of constant work and creative energy.
Q: Do you have a favourite among these films?
I don’t pick favourites. Ever
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
