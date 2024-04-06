Marry your best friend, says Jaya Bachchan

Yesteryear actress Jaya Bachchan is known for making statements that either turn controversial or end up making headlines. The veteran actress is currently busy with a few films and meanwhile has appeared on a podcast, breaking some stereotypes.





In the podcast that is run by Navya Naveli Nanda, the granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya, the actress took part along with her daughter Shwetha. The trio spoke about a lot of things and when it comes to relationships, Navya had a few things to ask about life and relationships.





"Marry your best friend," they say. What do you have to say about it," asks Navya to which Jaya replied, "Romance out of the window… it will be out (of the window) after marriage."





Navya repeated herself and said, "What if two people are just good friends? It doesn't necessarily mean that they are going to be involved romantically."





Shweta then interjected and asked her daughter, "Are you saying if you have feelings for your friend, should you go for it or not? I feel life is short, go for it."





"But then it's going to ruin your equation with your friend," Navya pointed out. Looks like the trio had a good and much-needed conversation that every young girl should definitely hear out to.