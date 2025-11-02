SRK Birthday: Sidharth Anand Shahrukh Khan's KING Glimpse

Marflix Pictures and Red Chillies Entertainment revealed the title of their upcoming film, KING, in grand style on Shah Rukh Khan’s birthday, with an action-packed glimpse unveiled by director Siddharth Anand.

November 2 — celebrated worldwide as SRK Day — just got bigger. On this special occasion, director Siddharth Anand unveiled the title reveal video of KING, showcasing Shah Rukh Khan’s striking new look from the film. The project marks their second collaboration after Pathaan.

Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, KING is slated for a 2026 release and promises to deliver a never-before-seen avatar of Shah Rukh Khan. The film is described as a slick, high-octane action entertainer that redefines style, charisma, and cinematic thrills. It is also touted to be Siddharth Anand’s most mass-appeal film yet, taking his signature action storytelling to a whole new level.

The KING title reveal is a celebration of Shah Rukh Khan’s unmatched legacy — a true treat for his fans. In the teaser, SRK embodies a character who exudes both menace and magnetism, declaring, “Sau deshon mein badnaam, duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam — KING.”

Sharp-eyed viewers also noticed a clever Easter egg — Khan wielding the King of Hearts card as a weapon — a symbolic nod to his enduring reign as the King of Hearts, both on and off-screen. His distinctive silver-haired look, signature ear accessories, and suave presence have already set the internet abuzz.

KING is set to hit theatres in 2026.

Watch here for the glimpse:



