Manushi Chhillar Finishes Her Look Test For Dinesh Vijan’s Next

Manushi Chhillar has reportedly finished her look test for Dinesh Vijan's upcoming film, which is set to go on floors in October 2025 and wrap up by January 2026. This untitled film is going to be a quickie as the makers are planning to shoot at a blitzkrieg speed. Details about the film's plot, genre, and cast are still under wraps.

Manushi’s recent releases:

Tehran: Manushi Chhillar starred alongside John Abraham in this geo-political thriller, was released on August 14, 2025. Tehran achieved a huge success on OTT.

Maalik: Manushi played the role of Shalini in this film, released on July 11, 2025.However, this film had received lukewarm response.

Manushi Chhillar seems to be in the best phase of her career as makers are looking forward to cast her in their films.