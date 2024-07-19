Manjummel Boys director to make Bollywood debut

Malayalam filmmaker Chidambaram who is known for his acclaimed survival thriller Manjummel Boys, will now be making his debut in Hindi feature films. The announcement by phantom studios has sparked off excitement among cinema lovers.





Phantom Studios took their excitement to social media, saying “We are thrilled at starting a new journey with #Chidambaram, who has already left an indelible print in the south with his unique vision and storytelling ability, and we are looking forward to his debut in Hindi cinema!”

The studio stressed its commitment to concept driven stories and empowering creative directors such as Chidambaram whose vision aligns perfectly with theirs. They further commended his previous works saying Manjummel Boys broke box office records and now they can’t wait to see what these two minds make.





Chidambaram is a young filmmaker with diverse background in the industry. He has worked as an assistant under National Film Award winning director Jayaraj and got into cinematography through Rajeev Ravi and K. U. Mohanan. His first directorial venture was Jan.E.Man, a Malayalam comedy-drama that came out in 2021 which he received praise for clean humour, emotional depth and agility of direction by critics.





His next project Manjummel Boys (2024) became one of the biggest blockbusters as it broke all previous box office records and became the first Malayalam film to make more than ₹200 crores beating 2018. The film was not only commercially successful but also received rave reviews.





With just two feature films out till now both highly impressive ones, Chidambaram’s entry into Bollywood has generated great expectations. What is unique about his style of telling stories will be known by fans since most films have captured their hearts before this Hindi Cinema period arrives?