Manish Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha Shine on Two Much

There was an unmistakable spark in the air when Manish Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha appeared together on Kajol and Twinkle Khanna’s vibrant talk show Two Much. The episode unfolded as a lively mix of laughter, glamour, nostalgia, and candid conversation — a reunion of old friends who’ve shared Bollywood’s highs and lows.

From Manish’s fond recollections of the legendary Rekha to Sonakshi’s fearless take on trolls, love, and confidence, and Twinkle’s hilarious Baadshah anecdote, the episode brimmed with wit, warmth, and unfiltered honesty.

India’s celebrated designer Manish Malhotra reflected on his creative journey and the lessons he learned from Rekha. “I’ve learned self-love from her,” he said with his trademark charm. Kajol, with a knowing smile, added, “I think what he has learned from her is the way she loves herself — that’s how you love yourself.”

When asked why he hadn’t collaborated much with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Manish replied, “I did only one film, Khamoshi. After that, we never worked together. I think he always felt I was closer to Karan and Adi. But I told him, ‘Sanjay, I’m professional; I can work with everyone.’ Sometimes things just don’t happen, and you carve your own path.”

Adding a dash of humor, Twinkle Khanna shared a laugh-out-loud memory from Baadshah:

“I ate only channa (chickpeas) for two months and felt like a hot air balloon. When Shah Rukh had to lift me in a scene, I was praying, ‘Please, no accidents today!’”

But it was Sonakshi Sinha’s unfiltered honesty that truly lit up the episode. Speaking about online trolling, she said, “I rarely give it back, but when I do, it means you’ve really pissed me off. It’s easy to ignore negativity, but sometimes you just reach a point where you want to say, ‘Tu hai kaun saale?’ ‘Tune mereko kaise bola?’”

Her fearless candour once again highlighted why she’s admired for being unapologetically herself — confident, grounded, and bold.

With its blend of humour, heart, and hard truths, Two Much celebrated individuality in every form — from Manish’s creative independence and reflections on self-love to Sonakshi’s confidence and the effortless wit of Kajol and Twinkle. The episode stood out as a refreshing reminder that in Bollywood, authenticity never goes out of style.