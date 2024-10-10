Make Dasara Unforgettable With These Big Screen Blockbusters

Jigra Directed by Vasan Bala, known for his unique storytelling in Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota (2018). Co-written with Debashish Irengbam, Jigra stars Alia Bhatt, Vedang Raina, and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor in a gripping, emotional tale of sibling love and loyalty.





The story follows Alia Bhatt's character, a devoted sister who embarks on a high-stakes mission to save her brother, played by Vedang Raina. It's an intense journey filled with edge-of-your-seat action, from prison breaks to car chases, but the deep emotional connection between the siblings truly drives the narrative. It is not just another action film—it's about how far we'll go for the people we love.





What makes Jigra stand out is the way it balances heart-pounding action with raw emotion. In her first out-and-out action avatar, Bhatt's performance as a sister willing to risk everything for her brother will no doubt resonate with audiences. If you're looking for a film that packs a punch but also tugs at the heartstrings, Jigra is the movie to catch this week.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, is a delightful mix of comedy, drama, and sharp social insights. The plot follows newlyweds Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and Vidya (Triptii Dimri), whose world is turned upside down when a private video of theirs is stolen. What starts as a personal crisis quickly spirals into a hilarious chase as the couple desperately tries to retrieve the video.





But beneath all the laughs, the film touches on how easily personal moments can be exposed today and how this can deeply affect people, especially in smaller towns where reputations are everything.





Set in the nostalgic 90s, the film is a fun throwback to a time before everything went viral in seconds. It offers laugh-out-loud moments but also a reality check on the social pressures that one has to navigate during a crisis. It also explores how we handle privacy and embarrassment in a world dominated by viral content. In their first collaboration, the chemistry between Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri takes the cake. It is charming and makes the chaotic journey of their characters all the more engaging.





If you're looking for a film that brings a good balance of humour, drama, and a message that hits home, this is one you'll want to catch in theatres this week.

Vettaiyan

An action-packed drama directed by T. J. Gnanavel, Vettaiyan has set out to deliver a powerful message through a story that needs to be told. Starring the legendary Rajinikanth in the titular role, the film—releasing in Tamil and Telugu—boasts an ensemble cast featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, and Abhirami.





Vettaiyan tells the story of a maverick police officer who takes the law into his own hands to combat an outbreak of lawlessness; he's ready to bend the rules and cross lines to restore order, sparking a conversation about encounter killings and their moral complexities. An action-drama at the outset, the film has a provocative layer that questions whether justice served outside the legal framework is justified.





One of the biggest highlights of Vettaiyan is the much-anticipated reunion of Rajinikanth and Amitabh Bachchan, their first on-screen collaboration in 33 years since Hum (1991). This pairing of two of Indian cinema's biggest icons after a long time has created much anticipation. With additional star power from Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubati, the film brings together an incredible mix of talent from across the country. The cherry on top is Anirudh Ravichander's music composition, with his lively scores resonating strongly with audiences.





For Rajinikanth's fans, this is an especially big moment—after the success of Jailer in 2023, Thalaiva is back, and how. His trademark style and swagger are bound to electrify theatres again. Vettaiyan is sure to live up to its expectations in cinemas this week.

Martin

Get ready for a thrilling ride as Martin hits theatres this week. Directed by A. P. Arjun, the film stars Dhruva Sarja in a high-energy role that will keep you on the edge of your seat. The story takes us on an intense ride with Sarja's character as he faces off against ruthless arms dealers, unravels a surprising secret about his identity, and fights to protect the people he loves and his country.





The trailer has already stirred excitement, teasing high-octane action scenes that hint at an impressive visual experience. Sarja's powerful screen presence brings to mind the larger-than-life appeal that made KGF a sensation, and his performance in Martin is no exception. Apart from the thrills, the film is about self-discovery and fighting for what matters most.

It is a massive pan-Indian release in multiple languages, including Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. If you're a fan of big-budget action films with a heart, this is a movie you won't want to miss.

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story

Super/Man: The Christopher Reeve Story is a moving documentary directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui. The film goes deeper into the life of Christopher Reeve as it covers his rise to fame as Superman in the 1970s to the devastating horse-riding accident in 1995 that left him paralysed. After the accident, Reeve became a dedicated activist for spinal cord injury research and disability rights.





Featuring never-before-seen footage and interviews with Reeve's children and Hollywood colleagues, the documentary offers an intimate look at his life beyond the screen. Super/Man celebrates Reeve's legacy as an actor and his tireless advocacy work, which continues to inspire and drive important conversations about disability today.