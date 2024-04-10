Ajay Devgn's Maidaan Power Packed, says Film Critic





Reviews for Maidaan on social media are great and people from all across are praising it.

Hindi film Maidaan has hit the screens today and it has opened to great reviews from film critics and audiences as well. Starring Ajay Devgn and Priyamani in lead roles, the film is based on the football era in India and how the fate of a team, with the right coach, turned out to be.Bollywood film critic and analyst Tara took to his social media handle to write about Maidaan and he called it power-packed. He wrote, "It takes time to get into the world of #Maidaan… First half is strictly okay, with few striking moments, but it’s the post-interval portions that change the graph completely… The second half abounds in dramatic highs and goosebump moments, while the penultimate match and finale elevates the narrative to an all-time high."Giving it four stars, he said that people have to watch this film and it is a word-of-mouth film that needs people to talk about it. " #Maidaan is a word-of-mouth film, do not expect fireworks at the #BO initially… Urban centres should perform best, in fact, the bigger centres will drive its biz." (sic)