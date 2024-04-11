Maidaan First Day Collections

Ajay Devgn and Priyamani starrer Maidaan hit the screens yesterday across the country and is receiving a good word of mouth from the audience. Made on the backdrop of Football era in India, the film is produced by Boney Kapoor.





When it comes to box office numbers, the movie is expected to earn around 0.13 crores in morning shows, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. Later, Sacnilk reported that the movie minted Rs 2.68 crore at the domestic box office on its opening day.





Talking to PTI recently, director Amit Sharma wrote, "Having a superstar on board is an advantage as it adds grandeur to the film...When Ajay Devgn stepped onto the set, he left his superstar persona behind and embodied Syed Abdul Rahim. He arrived prepared, knowing his lines. Never did he fuss about his appearance or wardrobe; he was solely focused on delivering the director's vision. He truly is a director's actor."





After receiving a good response on day 1, it is to be seen what the fate of film is going to be from today. It is expected that the footfall will be higher for Maidaan today as it is a National Holiday due to Ramzaan. More details awaited.