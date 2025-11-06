‘Mahavatar’ Will Be About Lord Parasurama

After a year of searching, producer Dinesh Vijan has found a script to match the calibre of the biggest hit of his production house Maddock — Chaava — and re-unite with the film’s hero, Vicky Kaushal.

The two will be collaborating on another period epic, titled Mahavatar, to be directed Amar Kaushik, who helmed Stree 2 and has worked with Dinesh Vijan on several projects earlier.

The film is based on the life of Chiranjeevi Parashurama, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu and revered as one of the eight immortal beings in Hindu mythology.

According to a close friend of the actor, Vicky “has stopped consuming alcohol and meat to get into the character of Parashurama.” He is expected to start work on the new project as soon as he finishes with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War.