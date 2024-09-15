Limitless possibilities

Prateik Babbar, who has weathered many challenges in his life, right from the untimely death of his mother, actress Smitha Patil, due to childbirth complications, is now in a good place, professionally and personally. Here he is, in a freewheeling chat with DC.

Q What does Beinteha, the name of the short film you recently released, mean?





Q Tell us about your film Sikander, which Salman Khan plans to release for Eid 2025. Beinteha means limitless. That’s a deep word, and can be applied to love, pain, anguish, dreams.

I was surprised when I received a call from director A.R Murugadoss. He said, “Hey, I want to work with you: you are so easy to work with.” I felt I must have done something good at some point. There’s going to be a lot of dhoom dhamaka for this Eid release.





Q What is your role in the film? Salman sir is close to my family, but this is the first time I’m working with him. We have a few action scenes in Sikander and it was great fun. I was intimidated by him and a little nervous, but Salman sir lightened up my mood with his pranks. He was supportive during the early days of my career days as well.

I am one of the leads and I have a full-fledged negative role. We have not yet canned the face-off scenes with Salman sir.



Q How was it, working with Shabana Azmi?

The film I’m doing with Shabana ji is a sort of Hinglish art film directed by Vikas Khanna, titled Imaginary Rain. This film is close to my heart. It’s really emotional and a special film for me.

It was God’s will that Shabana [Azmi] ji and I work together. It feels surreal.

On the first day Shabana ji and I hugged each other and cried. It was a very special moment. She is like my mother. She considers and treats me as her own son. I can see that son wala pyaar in her eyes when she caresses my face; I feel that love from Shabana ji.



