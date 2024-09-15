 Top
Home » Entertainment » Bollywood

Limitless possibilities

Bollywood
Lipika Varma
14 Sep 2024 8:37 PM GMT
Limitless possibilities
x
Prateik Babbar opens up about how he has put his early traumas behind him, to experience success in his professional as well as personal life. (Image by arrangement)

Prateik Babbar, who has weathered many challenges in his life, right from the untimely death of his mother, actress Smitha Patil, due to childbirth complications, is now in a good place, professionally and personally. Here he is, in a freewheeling chat with DC.

Q What does Beinteha, the name of the short film you recently released, mean?
Beinteha means limitless. That’s a deep word, and can be applied to love, pain, anguish, dreams.

Q Tell us about your film Sikander, which Salman Khan plans to release for Eid 2025.
I was surprised when I received a call from director A.R Murugadoss. He said, “Hey, I want to work with you: you are so easy to work with.” I felt I must have done something good at some point. There’s going to be a lot of dhoom dhamaka for this Eid release.
Salman sir is close to my family, but this is the first time I’m working with him. We have a few action scenes in Sikander and it was great fun. I was intimidated by him and a little nervous, but Salman sir lightened up my mood with his pranks. He was supportive during the early days of my career days as well.

Q What is your role in the film?
I am one of the leads and I have a full-fledged negative role. We have not yet canned the face-off scenes with Salman sir.

Q How was it, working with Shabana Azmi?
The film I’m doing with Shabana ji is a sort of Hinglish art film directed by Vikas Khanna, titled Imaginary Rain. This film is close to my heart. It’s really emotional and a special film for me.
It was God’s will that Shabana [Azmi] ji and I work together. It feels surreal.
On the first day Shabana ji and I hugged each other and cried. It was a very special moment. She is like my mother. She considers and treats me as her own son. I can see that son wala pyaar in her eyes when she caresses my face; I feel that love from Shabana ji.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Prateik Babbar beintehaa AR Murugadoss 
India 
Lipika Varma
About the AuthorLipika Varma

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick