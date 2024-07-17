Kriti Sanon to play lead in Legendary Bollywood Actress Biopic

Kriti Sanon, the award-winning star in the dramedy 2021 “Mimi” is a popular Indian actress who has made her mark in Hindi and Telugu films. Recently she has been in the limelight for her comedy movies ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ (2019) and ‘Crew’, which have gained a significant fan following.Sanon’s next project is one that everyone has been waiting for. It is not only a biographical movie about Meena Kumari, the legend of Indian cinema known as tragedy queen, but it also marks Manish Malhotra’s debut in directing. However, the much-awaited film has experienced further delays due to unforeseen circumstances.The filming that was expected to start in October 2024 has now been postponed until early 2025. The project was originally scheduled for an October 2023 release date but had already suffered a year-long delay. The main cause of this setback is more refinement on the script so that it can do justice to the legacy that Meena Kumari left behind.Despite another postponement, fans are eagerly looking forward to Sanon's first biopic movie. This untitled film will celebrate those thirty eventful years of Kumari’s life which stopped suddenly when she died in 1972. Even as the upcoming releases are expected by fans all over, Kriti Sanon continues wowing audiences with her varied and interesting performances.