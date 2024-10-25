Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Boman Irani reveals Farah Khan’s ‘beep’ word

The known audience’s favorite show, hosted by the iconic Amitabh Bachchan still manages to keep the attention of people with its dose of knowledge and thrill and drama,’ Kaun Banega Crorepati’. There are a lot of charms to the show and this time the guests that will mark this part of the show would be Farah Khan and Boman Irani who are buscated together for more fun.

Boman Irani was shown a tape of Farah Khan’s overused phrase in a newly aired clip. Furthermore, when asked about their friendship, the host raised further concerns. Amitabh Bachchan already said: “Yeh jo aap dono ki dosti hai na, iska hum ek imtihaan lena chah rahe hain,” then inquiring of Boman what word Farah overuses.

Adding a comic touch to his earlier answer, Boman says – “beep, beep, beep…” much to the relief of Big B and the audience. When Amitabh Bhachchan who asks in jest, “In the saare?” (This many?) It’s clear what Bhoman’s intention: that Farah swishes curse words frequently. Farah sweetly exclaims, “Ek abla naari ka pura charitra halaal kar rahe hain yeh log” (These people are ruining the character of a helpless woman).

The promo captioned “Farah Khan ko Boman Irani se bhetar koi nahi jaanta, Dekhiye KaunBanegaCrorepati 25th October raat 9 sirf SonyEntertainmentTelevision,” has already wowed fans and has raised the wait for the fun-session episode.

Apart from the funny parts, Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 also shows a more comfortable side of Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, the superstar revealed some personal stories, which included his funny tussles with the norms of ordering online. Even after several people tried to train him he confessed saying, “I just don’t get it.”

In some other pleasurable moment, Big B was all out professing his fondness for vada pav calling it the best thing which doesn’t need a big shape but bursts of taste. “It is found everywhere and not only in India but even in other countries,” he commented while the contestant and the audience burst into laughter.

For more such instances of laughter and warm interactions, do not miss Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16, which begins airing every Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.