Vicky Kaushal Dad's Statement About Katrina Viral

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif continually captivate their fans with displays of affection and empathy, whether it's in interviews or on social media, making these moments all the more special due to their rarity. A significant factor contributing to their widespread adoration is the contrast in their personalities and backgrounds, which injects an intriguing dynamic into their relationship.





Recently, Vicky shed light on their bond, emphasizing the shared values that transcend their diverse backgrounds. "Katrina comes from a completely different geography. But if you meet her family, you will see that her core life principles are similar to mine," he revealed in a conversation with The Week magazine. "In terms of family, ours is a middle-class upbringing, [where you value] what you have and how you have earned it."





Their unconventional dynamic, where Katrina holds the spotlight as the bigger star, further distinguishes them. Vicky acknowledges and respects Katrina's extensive experience and independence in their profession. "When it comes to the profession, she is far more experienced than me," he acknowledged. "She has lived a life that is more independent. She has come up the hard way."





For Vicky's parents, Sham Kaushal and Veena, who always yearned for a daughter, Katrina's presence has brought immense joy. Sham shared, "She tries speaking in Punjabi and understands it perfectly," adding, "There are so many vegetables we eat now because she loves them so much."





Vicky also revealed some insights into their dietary habits, highlighting Katrina's commitment to vegetarianism. "She is way more vegetarian than I am," he admitted. "She enjoys simple food," he added, describing how Katrina's preferences have influenced their household eating habits.





In essence, Vicky and Katrina are portrayed as a down-to-earth couple navigating the limelight of their profession while maintaining a sense of normalcy in their personal lives.