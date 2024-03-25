Kareena Kapoor with Yash, Toxic Makers clarify

The news about Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor is set to romance new-age sensation Yash in his upcoming film ‘Toxic’ which has been making rounds for quite some time. Adding fuel to the fire, Kareena in a recent interaction hinted about her debut in South and her cryptic reaction has sent fans of Yash on a new high since it would be a great combination for a pan-India adventure. Even the names of Shruti Haasan and Sai Pallavi cropped up but nothing was confirmed by the production house.Reacting to these reports, the makers of ‘Toxic’ clarified that the casting process is underway and nothing has been confirmed yet. In their statement, they said, “There are many unsubstantiated theories and information doing rounds about the casting of ‘Toxic’ A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups. We truly appreciate the excitement around our film but at this point, we would request everyone to refrain from speculation."After KGF, Yash is awaiting his next action-oriented film set against the backdrop of the drug mafia in Goa. Directed by Geetu Mohandas and co-produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations, is set for a theatrical release on April 10, 2025.