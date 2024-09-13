Kanika Kapoor to Jasleen Royal: Bollywood Singers Who Slayed in Red

Red is a color that exudes confidence, power, and undeniable allure. In Bollywood, where fashion statements are as important as the music itself, several singers have embraced the boldness of red, proving that it is the ultimate power color.







From glamorous gowns to edgy ensembles, these 6 Bollywood singers are setting style goals, demonstrating that red is more than just a color.





1. Nikhita Gandhi





Pop sensation Nikhita Gandhi brightens up our feed in this red ensemble. The red sunglasses makes the look more radiant and chic. We love her fashion sense and how she adds a personal touch to every look of hers.





2. Lisa Mishra





Lisa Mishra exudes complete diva vibes in this red gown and the minimal jewelry. We love how the entire look is regal, classy and has our hearts





3.Neeti Mohan





Neeti Mohan dazzles in this red off shoulder outfit. Her subtle style and confidence in every outfit has already impressed us. Just like her impeccable voice, her fashion sense is heart winning.





4. Jasleen Royal





Jasleen Royal just kills the red dress look in this velvety one piece. Her open tresses further compliments the look making it worth to be bookmarked.





5. Neha Kakkar





Neha Kakkar looks lovely in this red jacket co-ord set, paired with a black lace top. The outfit is perfect for every occasion from brunch to dinner.





6. Kanika Kapoor





We absolutely love this gorgeous look of Kanika Kapoor. Completely glammed up in the red outfit with some dazzling jewelry and bold eye makeup, she radiates elegance and confidence. The vibrant red complements her flawless skin tone, while the intricate details of her accessories add just the right amount of sparkle.





Hop into the red dress trend now with our favorite celebrities