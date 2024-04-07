My Stories Influenced By Women I Witnessed In Their Flawed Glory: Kanika Dhillon
She started off her journey in the tinsel town as a script supervisor with SRK's production house, effortlessly transitioning to assist the celebrated director Farah Khan in Om Shanti Om and subsequently turning author and scriptwriter. Having navigated successfully through different aspects of film making and learning its intricacies for more than a decade, it was just a matter of time before she ventured out and launched her own production house Kathha Pictures. With her maiden production 'Do Patti' featuring Kajol and Kriti Sanon slated for release, Deccan Chronicle had a chat with Kanika Dhillon to get a lowdown on her remarkable journey!
You are good storyteller, what drew you to production?
As a child, stories were my magic carpet to endless adventures. Growing up, this fascination transformed into a burning desire to craft stories which led me to become an author. But Mumbai, and its pulse, became my playground to learn the inner workings of turning an intangible thought into a tangible reality and led me to work towards bridging the gap between the two. Having been a creative producer and co- producer on my earlier projects that I had written, I felt that being involved in a film from a production standpoint is almost a necessity if I wanted my vision realised. And so with Do Patti, I decided to turn producer and launch my banner Kathha Pictures.
What exactly is the role of a producer other than funding the project?
A producer's role extends far beyond funding; it involves overseeing every aspect of a project's development, ensuring creative alignment, managing resources, and navigating challenges during production.
Tell us about your upcoming project Do Patti
I thrive while developing and watching thrillers, and this project is a testament to that passion. We're flipping the script on the classic cat-and-mouse chase, unleashing Kajol and Kriti in an avatar that they haven't tapped into before. It's a gripping and dynamic thriller with our brilliant ladies caught in the eye of the storm.
How do collaborations work? How do you ensure there is a shared creative vision?
In general, collaboration entails aligning visions, respecting inputs, and fostering open communication to create a unified narrative that resonates with all stakeholders, and I tend to prioritize the importance of authentic and an open line of communication absolutely paramount to the process.
What is it like being a woman writer/producer in the film industry? Any challenges?
I honestly try my best not to look as my gender to be a factor at all when it comes to my work. I believe in putting in the work, being aware of the systemic challenges the industry poses and work around them instead of looking at them as impossibilities.
Yes, the scales aren't balanced in our favour, but if that is the driving force behind my approach then I don't think I will be able to ever rise beyond these challenges as a "woman" rather than be seen for what I can contribute as a human being.
Is it a conscious decision that your movies have empowering narratives for women?
I naturally gravitate towards the stories I craft which are heavily influenced by the women I have had the privilege to witness in my life, in all their flawed glory. I was tired of seeing the one-dimensional placeholder role that they constantly filled, and that leads to an empowering narrative, I guess. It is not driven by an objective to be empowering.
Female-centric movies often have a message. But people are not very comfortable if movies are preachy. How do you strike a balance?
Like I said, I think if the desire to create stems from an objective to be empowering, then it is bound to get preachy, since it loses soul, whereas if you write with genuine heart, while embracing women as they are, accepting their shades and doing justice to your characters and your story as a whole, the balance comes as a by-product. Yes, it is a process of lots of reiteration, but that's how it transpires as per me.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
