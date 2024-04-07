My Stories Influenced By Women I Witnessed In Their Flawed Glory: Kanika Dhillon

She started off her journey in the tinsel town as a script supervisor with SRK's production house, effortlessly transitioning to assist the celebrated director Farah Khan in Om Shanti Om and subsequently turning author and scriptwriter. Having navigated successfully through different aspects of film making and learning its intricacies for more than a decade, it was just a matter of time before she ventured out and launched her own production house Kathha Pictures. With her maiden production 'Do Patti' featuring Kajol and Kriti Sanon slated for release, Deccan Chronicle had a chat with Kanika Dhillon to get a lowdown on her remarkable journey!As a child, stories were my magic carpet to endless adventures. Growing up, this fascination transformed into a burning desire to craft stories which led me to become an author. But Mumbai, and its pulse, became my playground to learn the inner workings of turning an intangible thought into a tangible reality and led me to work towards bridging the gap between the two. Having been a creative producer and co- producer on my earlier projects that I had written, I felt that being involved in a film from a production standpoint is almost a necessity if I wanted my vision realised. And so with Do Patti, I decided to turn producer and launch my banner Kathha Pictures.A producer's role extends far beyond funding; it involves overseeing every aspect of a project's development, ensuring creative alignment, managing resources, and navigating challenges during production.I thrive while developing and watching thrillers, and this project is a testament to that passion. We're flipping the script on the classic cat-and-mouse chase, unleashing Kajol and Kriti in an avatar that they haven't tapped into before. It's a gripping and dynamic thriller with our brilliant ladies caught in the eye of the storm.In general, collaboration entails aligning visions, respecting inputs, and fostering open communication to create a unified narrative that resonates with all stakeholders, and I tend to prioritize the importance of authentic and an open line of communication absolutely paramount to the process.I honestly try my best not to look as my gender to be a factor at all when it comes to my work. I believe in putting in the work, being aware of the systemic challenges the industry poses and work around them instead of looking at them as impossibilities.Yes, the scales aren't balanced in our favour, but if that is the driving force behind my approach then I don't think I will be able to ever rise beyond these challenges as a "woman" rather than be seen for what I can contribute as a human being.