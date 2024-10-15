Kanika Dhillon reveals Kriti Sanon auditioned with 10 actors before selecting actor Shaheer Sheikh for Do Patti

Kanika Dhillon's Do Patti is all set to release on 25th October exclusively on Netflix. At the trailer launch of the upcoming thriller writer producer of the movie Dhillon revealed that Kriti Sanon herself auditioned with 10 different actors before they finally chose television actor Shaheer Sheikh.

Kanika recalled, “Just an example of how hands-on Kriti was. Kriti’s like, ‘Last 10 rounds, I’ll audition with 10 people’. And those last 10 people left, Kriti herself went and auditioned with each of those 10 candidates, did that scene over and over. Adhe toh ghabra gaye ke Kriti audition karne ayi hai!”

Set in Manali, Do Patti revolves around a murder mystery that is laced with suspense, thrill, and drama. Kajol plays a cop for the very first time on the screen and Kriti Sanon plays a double role bringing out two different shades in the film.

Do Patti is produced by Kanika Dhillon's Kathha Pictures in association with Kriti Sanon's Blue Butterfly Films .



