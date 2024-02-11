Kangana Ranaut Supports Razakar, Trailer Launch in Mumbai

Kangana Ranaut extends her support to film,” Razakar” attending the trailer launch of ‘Hindi’ held recently in Mumbai. Present at the do was-Producer Gudur Narayana Reddy, and Director Yata Satyanarayana, along with the Hindi lead - Makarand Deshpande, Raj Arjun , Bobby Simha , Vedika & Annusriya Tripathi. ‘Razakar’ is a about the silent genocide of the Hindus during the regime of Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of erstwhile Hyderabad. The movie portrays the relentless oppression inflicted by the Nizam and the ruthless Rajakars on the people of the region. It intertwines tales of relentless struggle and valour with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's strategic efforts to liberate the Deccan region from Nizam's grip.

Expressing her good-will gesture in support of the film she said, I’m not a part of this film. But as a good will gesture, I am here in support of Mr.Reddy- He is somebody who likes to encourage art that has an impact in the society. Whatever little help the film may get I am here in that capacity.”

Kangana liked the trailer thus extended her support expressing her views about it she gushes, “I watched the trailer just two days earlier and really liked it. After watching the electrifying trailer of Razakar I decided to extend my support wholeheartedly to this film.

Updating the history to the audiences present at the trailer launch she said, “We have read mostly about (Pt. Jawaharlal) Nehru and (Mohan Lal Karamchand) Gandhi. But now, we witness the statue of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel being erected in different locations, this increases our eagerness to know more about his contribution as a freedom fighter towards our country. In my eyes - Shri Vallabh Bhai Patel is equivalent to Lord Shiva.

Adding more about the contribution of Sardar Vallabh Bhai, Kangana educated the congregation she said, “After India had gained its independence the Nizam didn't want to be part of India. Needless to state all the Kings and the junta willingly wanted to be part of India. Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel is responsible to save the integrity of India. Sardar Patel was tasked with the enormous challenge of integrating these princely states into the newly formed Indian Union. And he did it successfully. Such films need to be made and a must watch to know all about our History.”

All praises for producer Gudur Narayana Reddy giving away a secret she says,” Mr. Reddy has produced this film with his own finances; it needs a lot of courage to do so. ‘Razakar’ is a tremendous film to be pulled off so wonderfully. It’s a privilege for all of us to see such films. More such films need to be put on the celluloid.” She concludes. RAZAKAR – Silent Genocide of Hyderabad is produced under the banner of Samarveer Creations LLP and is scheduled for release on March 1, 2024, in theatres nationwide. The film boasts a stellar cast including Bobby Simha, Makarand Deshpande, Raj Arjun, and Vedika, portraying pivotal roles in this gripping narrative.