Thalaivi Maker Reacts to Kangana Ranaut's Political Entry

With Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut being given a Lok Sabha ticket by Bharatiya Janata Party and set to contest from Mandi Parliament Constituency in upcoming elections, ace producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri, who worked with her in ‘Thalaivii’, says, “She is a determined person and bound to rock in her chosen field. I wish her good luck in her new endeavor."

He further adds, “It is an interesting coincidence. She reprised the role of a revered politician and ex-Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalitha in our multilingual film ‘Thalaivii’ a few years ago. Now she is entering acting politics in real life too,” he adds.

He further claims that Kangana has played many challenging roles in her career and bagged a national award for her splendid performance in the Hindi film ‘Queen’. "She is an excellent actress and could easily slip into varied roles with ease since she is a dedicated and committed artiste.”



