Thalaivi Maker Reacts to Kangana Ranaut's Political Entry
With Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut being given a Lok Sabha ticket by Bharatiya Janata Party and set to contest from Mandi Parliament Constituency in upcoming elections, ace producer Vishnu Vardhan Induri, who worked with her in ‘Thalaivii’, says, “She is a determined person and bound to rock in her chosen field. I wish her good luck in her new endeavor."
He further adds, “It is an interesting coincidence. She reprised the role of a revered politician and ex-Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalitha in our multilingual film ‘Thalaivii’ a few years ago. Now she is entering acting politics in real life too,” he adds.
He further claims that Kangana has played many challenging roles in her career and bagged a national award for her splendid performance in the Hindi film ‘Queen’. "She is an excellent actress and could easily slip into varied roles with ease since she is a dedicated and committed artiste.”
The Hyderabad-based producer, who himself ideates and conceptualizes film pitches and works on them, adds, "Kangana Ranaut has proved her mettle on screen and she is fearless about expressing her opinions in real life too. No doubt, she is going to make a mark in a new arena,' he concludes.
Vishnu Induri rose to fame with a biopic of legendary Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao titled ‘Kathanayakudu’ and also won appreciation for his sports-centric drama revolving around ace cricketer Kapil Dev in Hindi film ‘83’. Right now, he is planning a big-ticket film with ‘Lagaan’ director Ashutosh Gowariker.