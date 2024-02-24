Jyothika to sign more films in Hindi?

The trailer of "Shaitaan" has generated significant buzz among audiences, drawing attention to this horror thriller directed by Vikas Bahl. With an ensemble cast featuring big names like Ajay Devgan, Madhavan, and Jyothika in leading roles, the film promises a compelling cinematic experience.





Jyothika's presence adds a refreshing touch to the film, portraying the role of Ajay's wife with a stellar performance, as praised by the makers. Her return to Hindi cinema after a prolonged hiatus has garnered anticipation, showcasing her versatility as an actor.





Having made her debut in the late 90s with "Doli Saja Ke Rakna," Jyothika's comeback marks a significant moment in her career trajectory. Moreover, she has reportedly signed multiple projects, signaling her commitment to regular appearances in Hindi cinema.





Scheduled for release on March 8, 2024, "Shaitaan" promises an intriguing narrative under Vikas Bahl's direction, setting the stage for an enthralling suspense thriller experience.