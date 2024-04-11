Jr NTR arrives in Mumbai in style for War 2

Actor Jr NTR is said to have taken a break from his upcoming film Devara, which is a pan India film, and has joined the sets of another pan Indian that all his fans have been waiting for. The actor reached Mumbai today to join the sets of War 2 which has Hrithik Roshan also in a lead role.This film is going to be part of the Spy Universe of Bollywood and this film will mark Jr NTR's debut in Bollywood. RRR has made Jr NTR popular across the world and his fans have been waiting to watch him on the Hindi screen. Both Hrithik and Tarak are amazing dancers and we cannot wait to watch them set the screens on fire.A Twitter user shared the video of Jr NTR's arrival in Mumbai and wrote, "Man of Masses NTR Jr’s look in WAR 2 revealed as he arrives in Mumbai for the YRF Spy Universe film that is being directed by Ayan Mukerji. War 2 pits superstar Hrithik Roshan against NTR Jr in a bloody showdown of epic proportions and it also stars Kiara Advani! War 2 releases on the 14th August, 2025. #NTR."Devara will hit the screens on October 10th and it has Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady. More details on the same are awaited.