Janhvi Kapoor Says Star Kids’ Struggles Often Overlooked

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor has opened up about the often-overlooked struggles faced by star kids in the film industry. Speaking during a discussion titled ‘Insider vs Outsider’, the actress said that while outsiders’ challenges are widely discussed and sympathized with, the difficulties faced by those born into film families are rarely acknowledged.

“The film industry is like a big ocean where everyone has their own struggles,” Janhvi said. “People love to hear about outsiders fighting their way up, but when star kids speak about their own issues, no one takes it seriously. We’re assumed to have everything already, but that’s not true. We also have to work hard, take risks, and prove ourselves every single day.”

Janhvi explained that the “insider vs outsider” debate often oversimplifies reality. While outsiders struggle for recognition, insiders face constant scrutiny, expectations, and the burden of legacy.

Daughter of the late legendary actress Sridevi, Janhvi Kapoor has been steadily building her career across Bollywood and South Indian cinema. Her recent release Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan, has had a slow run at the box office despite positive reviews for her performance.

In Tollywood, she is working with Ram Charan in Peddi after starring opposite Jr NTR in Devara. She is also set to reunite with Jr NTR for Devara 2.