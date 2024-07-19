NTR’s Devara shoot postponed for Janhvi?

One of Bollywood’s top stars, India’s Janhvi Kapoor was recently seen having fun at Ambani’s wedding with her boyfriend Nihar and friends. However, the latest reports indicate that today she has been taken to the hospital in Mumbai.After the wedding, Janhvi went back home to Chennai where she stayed for a while. While there, she suffered severe food poisoning after eating seafood. Her condition worsened and her father took her back to Mumbai where she was admitted into a private hospital.While not serious Janhvi fainted in her house which led to her being hospitalized. Doctors have advised her to rest for three days and is expected to be out on Saturday evening.Devara is the Telugu film through which Janhvi Kapoor will make debut under Koratala Siva as directorship with NTR as the actor slated for release soon. Currently waiting for Janhvi Kapoor's quick recovery so that fans can get her back on their screens again.We hope that Janhvi gets well soon and we shall see her bouncing back again shortly enough.