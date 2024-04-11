Janhvi Kapoor confirms her relationship with Shikhar



Reportedly, Shikhar and Janhvi were in a serious relationship earlier but then broke up. The duo reportedly patched up last year. They are often spotted together. Shikhar has also posed for paps with Boney Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor on several occasions.

On work front, Janhvi is banking on her upcoming telugu films with Jr NTR and Ram Charan to make waves in Tollywood ala her mother and late actress Sridevi who was the uncrowned queen in Tollywood in 80's and 90s.

Actress Janhvi Kapoor who is making her debut in Telugu films with 'Devara', has reportedly confirmed her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya after dating him for a while now. On Tuesday night, the actress attended the screening of her father Boney Kapoor’s new production, Maidaan, in Mumbai. However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was Janhvi’s customised necklace which had her boyfriend’s nickname “Shikhu” on it.Earlier this year, during an episode of Koffee With Karan, Janhvi had mentioned her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya AKA “shiku” as one of the three people on her speed-dial list. Host Karan Johar had asked Janhvi “to name three people on your speed-dial list.” Janhvi promptly replied, “Papa, Khushu and Shiku,” immediately realising the oopsie she made.Janhvi Kapoor never shies away from expressing her fondness for Shikhar. Recently, her father and film producer, Boney Kapoor, also confirmed that the actress is in a romantic relationship with Shikhar. However, it came as a surprise when Janhvi skipped sharing any birthday greeting for her boyfriend on social media. Shikhar celebrated his birthday on April 3. Shikhar, on the other hand, had posted a loved-up photo of them on his Instagram stories to mark Janhvi’s birthday last month. Shikhar Pahariya is the grandson of politician and Maharashtra’s former Chief Minister Sushilkumar Shinde.