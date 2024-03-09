IWD24: Kanika Dhillon opens up on womanhood, motherhood and career



On International Women’s Day Kanika opens about her take on womanhood and motherhood. She says,”In popular culture, the ideal woman image has dominated, and we’ve had a narrow definition of being a woman. While things are changing for the better, there is still a long way to go.We have a patriarchal narrative with men, but the women who are pandering to it and are hypocritical about it, are the bigger problems today. As women, when we pull other women down, we are doing a bigger disservice. This hypocrisy by women is more dangerous than men.”

Dhillon and husband-writer Himanshu Sharma welcomed their baby boy Veer in 2021, and while she loves being a mother, she points out the bias against working moms. Revealing a shocking incident, she shares, “I was in a meeting with a man who wanted to renegotiate my contract’s commercial terms because I was pregnant, and he thought I won’t be able to fulfill my responsibilities.”



She further added,”Becoming a mother is the best thing that has happened to me. “Opposite to what is said, my ambitions have gotten bigger after I became a mother.” Kanika has also written and co-produced Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba which is all set to release soon exclusively on Netflix starring Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey & Sunny Kaushal in pivotal roles.



