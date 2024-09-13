Huma Qureshi Joins Bollywood’s Growing League of On-Screen Female Cops

Huma Qureshi Wraps Bayaan; Joins Bollywood’s Growing League of On-Screen Female Cops alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone With Kareena Kapoor Khan and Deepika Padukone stepping into roles as police officers in their respective upcoming films, The Buckingham Murders and Singham Again, another powerhouse performer joins their ranks.





Huma Qureshi, playing a detective named Roohi in Bayaan, leads the charge in Bikas Mishra’s latest film set in the stark landscapes of Rajasthan.

Roohi faces her first major case while grappling with familial expectations and a formidable adversary.





Huma Qureshi, who recently wrapped the film, says, “Playing Roohi has been an incredible experience. This role allowed me to delve into the challenges of a cop who is constantly balancing the weight of familial expectations with the pressures of her profession. It’s a journey that has left me richer.”





Qureshi has officially wrapped filming on the highly anticipated drama, marking the milestone with a celebratory post on Instagram. “𝐀𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐭’𝐬 𝐚 𝐰𝐫𝐚𝐩 𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐚𝐲𝐚𝐚𝐧 🎬 💛 An incredible journey, that would not have been possible without this incredible cast and crew.⁣ Thank you all,” the post read.





The film, supported by the International Film Festival Rotterdam’s Hubert Bals Fund and developed through Film Independent’s Global Media Makers program, is now entering post-production. Produced by Shiladitya Bora, Madhu Sharma, Kunal Kumar, and Anshuman Singh, Bayaan also features Chandrachur Singh, Sachin Khedekar, Avijit Dutt, and others in pivotal roles.