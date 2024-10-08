International Clown Festival Marks 10 years

This year marks the 10th anniversary of the International Clown Festival, celebrating a decade of spreading joy and laughter to audiences worldwide





Get ready for a spectacular experience of laughter and fun as award-winning clowns from around the world come together for a special edition of the International Clown Festival. With 25 clowns from 10 countries, this 120-minute theater show promises non-stop entertainment, featuring comedy, juggling, music, and more. Expect interactive performances, engaging workshops, and activities perfect for audiences of all ages.





Curated and produced by the renowned Martin Flubber D'Souza—former Vice President of the World Clown Association and International Clown of the Year—the festival highlights the art of clowning at its finest. D'Souza, beloved for his character Flubber, shares, “Clowning is far more than just makeup and costumes; it involves a high level of skill and practice, which the professional clowns performing at this festival have developed over years of dedication. We hope that our characters can bring as much happiness and delight to your lives as they do to ours,”









This milestone year also celebrates the contributions of female clowns, with 10 talented women leading the charge in bringing joy and inspiration to the stag





With over 100 shows from clowns across 10 countries, the International Clown Festival promises to be bigger, better, and more entertaining than ever.

Cities: Pune, Mangaluru, Kolkata, Goa, Mumbai, Delhi, Pondicherry, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad

Featuring: Award winning clowns from USA, Canada, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, Italy, France, Germany, Russia, Spain and India

The Show: 100 minutes theatre show consisting of Comedy, Juggling, Acrobats, Circus Acts, Magic and Music.