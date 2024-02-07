IAF official serves legal notice on makers of 'Fighter' for kissing scene

New Delhi: The makers of the Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer movie "Fighter" has been served a legal notice by an IAF officer over a kissing scene wearing the uniform of the force.Sources said the notice has been served by a Wing Commander in his personal capacity and the action by the official does not represent the sentiment of the Indian Air Force (IAF).



It is learnt that the IAF official who served the notice hails from Assam.

The official claimed the scene between the two lead actors of the movie is an insult to the IAF.In the notice, the official claimed that the scene grossly misrepresented the dignity of the IAF and devalued the profound sacrifices made by countless officers.Directed by Siddharth Anand, the movie, which released on January 25, is billed as a tribute to the valour, sacrifice and patriotism of the Indian armed forces.According to the film's official synopsis, "Fighter", also starring Anil Kapoor, is about a new and elite unit, Air Dragons, which is commissioned by the Air Headquarters in response to militant activities in the Srinagar Valley."They are now the first responders to any hostile activity. They comprise of the best combat aviators handpicked from across the IAF. 'Fighter' is the story of Air Dragons who are willing to give it their all for the nation while going through the highs and lows of their internal and external battles," it reads.