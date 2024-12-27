I regret not dating her: Varun Dhawan on co-star and childhood friend

Bollywood actors Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are childhood friends and have commendable bonding and are from film backgrounds. The childhood infatuation to becoming professional colleagues, the story of these two is in itself a Bollywood movie.





In one of the father of Varun spoke to YouTuber Shubhankar Mishra, the actor shared a sweet and funny tale about Shradhha that occurred during his childhood. Varun Dhawan was around 8 years old when he rejected a young romantic proposal for him by Shraddha while they were shooting for a movie. This didn’t sit well with young cutie ‘Shraddha’ who made a scene out of it and sought “revenge”.





The Birthday Party Showdown





This story gets funnier as two years down the line at Shraddha’s 10th birthday her mother Aditi was Swaddha. Shraddha seems to have abducted a much younger Varun as he recalls, “Shraddha made me sit for her birthday, and when she was cutting it, we were in a jumping bag. I would go out to find boys who are crushing on her. One day four of those boys surrounded me and asked “What is your attraction towards Shraddha?” I responded with “There were few dancing competitions I wanted to take part in.” So we would end up quarrelling.





It seems, she has planned all this since I had declined her guess in the past!”

He added, “it became a filmy scene. I , however, did not delete my account, managed to beat the guy in the scuffle and later the dance competition. Of course, Shraddha won the third position.”

Teenage Memories and Remorse





Now, the fates intertwined once more as teenage years set in during a dandiya event organised by Shraddha’s school. Umang who was from a different school participated in the event and got into yet another messy talk. “I was just swinging the dandiya stick and accidentally knocked someone and was running like a headless chicken and while I was hiding, I saw a girl coming towards me in slow motion, it was Shraddha. She was gorgeous on that day and instantly regretted not dating her back then,” Varun said.

This great moment was the turning point of their friendship. “So we were friends and then the rest is history,” he elaborated.





How Varun And Shraddha Became Co-stars





And then after a few years the couple took their combination to the next level in the dance film ABCD 2 and Street Dancer 3D. Their bond and passion for dancing was quite natural in their work and thus they became one of the most adored on-screen couples in B-Town.





This is how Varun and Shraddha first became friends, and their playful childhood anecdotes are equally appealing as a spirited portrayal of two Bollywood stars who are still together and enchanting their patrons on screen and off screen.