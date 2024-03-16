How Much Did Orry Charge for Wedding Appearances?

Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, has carved a niche for himself in the social scene, rubbing shoulders with A-list Bollywood celebrities. Renowned for his vibrant persona, Orry counts Janhvi Kapoor, Nysa Devgan, Sara Ali Khan, and Ananya Pandey among his closest friends. Recently, he made waves by attending Anant Ambani's extravagant pre-wedding celebrations in Jamnagar, where he was spotted mingling with international superstar Rihanna.In an exclusive interview with Forbes India, Orry shed light on his unconventional source of income—attending events. He revealed that his presence at various gatherings serves to spread happiness, making it both fulfilling and financially rewarding. According to Orry, he is often invited to weddings not merely as a guest but as a cherished friend, with hosts willing to shell out anywhere between ₹15 to ₹30 lakh for his attendance.Addressing his growing popularity, Orry disclosed details about his exclusive merchandise line, which includes limited-edition T-shirts featuring his signature emojis, as well as keychains, bag tags, and stickers. Despite receiving numerous requests to commercialize these items, Orry emphasized that they are currently reserved for gifting purposes only, serving as tokens of appreciation for his dedicated followers.Reflecting on the overwhelming demand for his merchandise, Orry recounted a surge in inquiries during Christmas 2023, with individuals from Delhi and Haryana expressing interest in purchasing up to 300 hampers for gifting. However, Orry reiterated that, for the time being, these items remain a means to express gratitude to his loyal supporters.