Kareena Kapoor's Remuneration for Crew

Hindi film Crew is doing well at the box office and even after ten days since its release, the film is still running in the theatres. The makers are minting money at the box office proving that women and content cannot be beaten. Starring Tabu, Kareena Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, the film is all about the cabin crew ladies and how their life runs into twists and turns after an incident that happens on the flight. How they manage to escape from it and save themselves forms the crux of the story.





On the other hand, let us now talk about the remuneration that was paid to Kareena Kapoor. The actress received a huge sum of Rs 10 crore for Crew and this has come as a shock to everyone. Though Kareena has not been doing films on a back-to-back level, the amount she has demanded is something that shows her worth. She is someone who can attract audiences to the theaters on a huge note.





In recent times, there has been no big hit in Bollywood and Crew has shaken the box office with its worldwide collections. Films of many A-list actors and action-packed entertainers are sinking at the box office with minimal bookings and collections. High time for heroes to learn a lesson?